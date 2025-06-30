Should Rams Make Any More FA Signings Before Camp?
The Los Angeles Rams have had one goal in mind since hiring Sean McVay as head coach to pair him with general manager Les Snead: win and win a lot.
They have done so with 80 wins since 2017, including a victory in Super Bowl LVI. Despite that victory, the team began their major shake up of the main roster. Many of the veterans that contributed to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2021 were gone, having either retired, been released, or become free agents as the Rams fell to a 5-12 record the following season.
Many expected the Rams to enter a period of rebuilding that could take time. They did so by playing many of their young players from draft classes over the last three years.
The draft and development approach quickly turned into success and high praise toward McVay and Snead as the two heads of the Los Angeles Rams state churned out 20 wins in the last two years, narrowly losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs almost six months ago.
Now, with a roster that offers some of the best young talents at their respective positions and a veteran franchise quarterback in Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles is in position for more success in 2025 as a potential favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl once more.
However, the Rams are far from flawless despite having an incredibly talented roster across the board. They lacked any major additions to the secondary so far this offseason as the group remains mostly the same as last year while left tackle is quickly becoming a question mark with the indefinite absence of left tackle Alaric Jackson. There is also a lack of ample proven depth at wide receiver.
This begs the question: should the Rams attempt to sign another free agent or more ahead of training camp?
Snead and McVay seem quite content with the current roster at hand. Some of these flaws that have been discussed are unlikely to be significant too the point that it may hamper the team's chances of winning it all this season.
If Los Angeles feels they can improve in certain areas such as slot defender or receiver, the trade avenue is their likely destination instead of free agency, especially if they want quality proven talent. Keenan Allen could be a free agent option at slot receiver but only if Tutu Atwell proves to be ineffective in certain critical areas. Jalen Ramsey remains a legitimate possibility in the trade market.
Time will tell if the Rams make a move. Snead is one of the best general managers in the NFL, and he and McVay have shown to work well as a tandem for years. They will know if they have to make a move at any position if the opportunity presents itself.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.