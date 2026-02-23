Les Snead Facing Pressure To Solve Rams' Biggest Problem

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There is no doubt on what the Los Angeles Rams must do this offseason as they prepare for another run at the Super Bowl, while weighing the cost of pushing their chips towards the center in an attempt to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's final years in the NFL.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards states that the Rams' biggest need entering the NFL Combine will be at cornerback, and while the franchise's top brass will not be in attendance for the event, the future of the position might be.

"Cornerback had already been a need for Los Angeles, but Derion Kendrick, Decobie Durant, Roger McCreary and Ahkello Witherspoon are already hitting free agency," stated Edwards. "Los Angeles has not invested in the position apart from trading for Jalen Ramsey, Marcus Peters in the past. The time may have finally come for it to be a higher priority."



"Offensive tackle may be a need unless the Rams are fine with Warren McClendon serving as Rob Havenstein's replacement. Wide receiver would not be a surprise either as they prepare for the eventuality that Davante Adams moves on or retires."

The Rams are fine with McClendon at tackle but in order to address the wide receiver and outside corner position, Rams general manager Les Snead must do what he has yet to accomplish and that is to use multiple first-round picks as selections during the Sean McVay era.

Snead Enters Uncharted Territory

Snead has always used the back end of the draft as well as the free agent and trade market to find outside cornerbacks, digging deep for players, even using a waiver claim to pick up Emmanuel Forbes.

Snead has never used a high draft pick at the cornerback position since the franchise's return to Los Angeles over ten years ago and both Lamarcus Joyner and Janoris Jenkins, Snead's highest selected corners, left the franchise after their rookie deals expired.

To be fair, Snead historically has not extended outside cornerbacks, with Jalen Ramsey being the only notable example. Perfering instant veteran fits, Snead must address if his usual methods of success will translate into 2026 because the Rams' laissez-faire attitude regarding the position in 2025 worked until it didn't.

Snead runs into the same situations with his wide receivers as his biggest hits, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, were third and fifth round picks respectively, while the higher picks like Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson and others failed to have consistent production.

In order for the Rams to succeed in 2025, Snead has to tweak his approach ever so gently to score with his two first-round picks while not doing so much that he ruins his current recipe of success. A tall order for a future Hall of Fame executive.

