Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Sweet Video of What Rams QB Did After Playoff Loss
In this story:
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stayed classy as ever in defeat after his team’s loss to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday. He told his ex-teammate-turned-opponent in Cooper Kupp that he hoped Kupp would win it all and stuck around to shake several Seahawks players’ hands following the final whistle.
On one of his worst days of his career, having fallen painfully short of what might be his last good chance to win another Super Bowl, Stafford remained composed and didn’t show a very emotional or personal side of himself. He would save that for later, when he flew home from Seattle and shared a special moment with his kids mere hours after the 31-27 loss.
In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Stafford’s wife Kelly on her Instagram Stories, the Rams quarterback was seen giving his daughters good night kisses in their room and being very careful not to wake them up.
“After leaving everything out on that field and coming up short, at 2:30 a.m., this was Matthew,” Kelly wrote in the caption to her video.
It’s a sweet and tender portrait that portrayed the softer side of Stafford, who had battled so hard to get to the NFC title game only to lose in excruciating fashion to Sam Darnold & Co. for the second time this year.
Stafford put together another MVP-caliber performance with 374 passing yards and three touchdowns, but the Rams’ special teams miscues ultimately proved too costly, and a rejuvenated Darnold was able to match Stafford throw for throw to lead his Seahawks to triumph.
Stafford’s future with the Rams feels a little uncertain as the soon-to-be 38-year-old mulls over whether he has one more Super Bowl-contending year left in the tank. But whatever he chooses to do this offseason, he can rest easy knowing he’ll always have his family by his side.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.Follow kriscwong