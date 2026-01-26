Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Sweet Video of What Rams QB Did After Playoff Loss

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stayed classy as ever in defeat after his team’s loss to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday. He told his ex-teammate-turned-opponent in Cooper Kupp that he hoped Kupp would win it all and stuck around to shake several Seahawks players’ hands following the final whistle.

On one of his worst days of his career, having fallen painfully short of what might be his last good chance to win another Super Bowl, Stafford remained composed and didn’t show a very emotional or personal side of himself. He would save that for later, when he flew home from Seattle and shared a special moment with his kids mere hours after the 31-27 loss.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Stafford’s wife Kelly on her Instagram Stories, the Rams quarterback was seen giving his daughters good night kisses in their room and being very careful not to wake them up.

“After leaving everything out on that field and coming up short, at 2:30 a.m., this was Matthew,” Kelly wrote in the caption to her video.

Kelly Stafford shared this video of the first thing Matthew did when he got home from Seattle last night 😞#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/sXUJNcsSp8 — Puka Nacua SZN (@RamsChamps10) January 26, 2026

It’s a sweet and tender portrait that portrayed the softer side of Stafford, who had battled so hard to get to the NFC title game only to lose in excruciating fashion to Sam Darnold & Co. for the second time this year.

Stafford put together another MVP-caliber performance with 374 passing yards and three touchdowns, but the Rams’ special teams miscues ultimately proved too costly, and a rejuvenated Darnold was able to match Stafford throw for throw to lead his Seahawks to triumph.

Stafford’s future with the Rams feels a little uncertain as the soon-to-be 38-year-old mulls over whether he has one more Super Bowl-contending year left in the tank. But whatever he chooses to do this offseason, he can rest easy knowing he’ll always have his family by his side.

