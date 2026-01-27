Matthew Stafford Will Take ‘Some Time’ to Ponder Potential Retirement This Offseason

Matthew Stafford wasn’t ready to talk about a potential retirement this offseason immediately after the Rams lost 31–27 to the Seahawks in the NFC championship on Sunday. But the 37-year-old quarterback spoke more about his decision process on Monday when appearing on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray.

It sounds like Stafford will understandably be taking time to make this important decision.

“It’ll be a lot that goes into it,” Stafford said. “It’s a physical, a mental and emotional decision, a personal and a family decision as well. So, we’ll figure all that kind of stuff out with some time.

“I know I had a ton of fun playing football this season and had so much fun playing for the Rams. So when I’m ready to figure that out, I’ll be ready to figure that out. That moment isn’t right now. I have so much more time, I feel like, to reflect on just the people and the season that we just had. I want to appreciate that and give it the time that it deserves before I start thinking personally about what’s next for me and my family.”

One could argue that Stafford still has plenty of football left in him. He led the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), and he has the best odds to win the NFL MVP award. He had an incredible 2025 season, as he mentioned in his response, and he might not be done playing quite yet.

Stafford does have one year left on his contract with the Rams, making it seem like he would at least play for the 2026 season before making a retirement decision. But there are other factors, like family, he has to consider this offseason.

This will be a storyline to follow over the coming months as Stafford weighs his options.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated