Matthew Stafford Had Powerful Message for Rams’ Punter Returner After Costly Mistake

The Rams had their season come to a crushing end with a 31-27 loss to the rival Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday night.

One of the biggest plays of the game came a few minutes into the third quarter when Seattle was forced to punt while holding a four-point lead. Rams returner Xavier Smith lost his footing while trying to catch the ball and could only watch as it bounced off him, hit the ground and was recovered by Dareke Young at the Rams' 17-yard line.

On the very next play Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Jake Bobo that gave the home team a 24-13 lead.

Smith had to be devastated by his mistake, as it it not only led to a Seahawks score, but it was also a huge momentum shifter in a very tight game.

Here's that play:

HUGE turnover on special teams. Seahawks take over.



LARvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Vfx5g6l8t0 — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026

After the game, Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford shared the powerful message he had for Smith after his heartbreaking turnover.

“I told him I loved him,” Stafford said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I do. The guy wants to go out there and make every play he possibly can, and sometimes it doesn’t happen. I’ve been in those situations. It doesn’t change how I feel about the human being, the person, the player. I love the guy, I trust him and wish nothing but the best for him. Obviously a mistake he doesn’t want to have happen, but we had our opportunities after that to grab hold of the game and make enough plays to win. We just didn’t do it.”

Stafford added that Smith's mistake wasn't the reason why the Rams lost.

“I think it came down to a whole lot more than just that,” Stafford said. “It was a battle the whole game. We had our opportunities, didn’t make it.”

That's true leadership from the 37-year-old QB who could soon be named the NFL MVP.

Seattle will face New England in Super Bowl LX a week from Sunday in San Francisco.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated