LaFleur Provides Intriguing Update on Rams’ Wideouts
Releasing Cooper Kupp was a hard choice. Adding Davante Adams was an easy call. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Tuesday did his best to explain the roller coaster of emotions.
“It’s one really, really historic good receiver for another really, really good historic receiver,” LaFleur said Tuesday, but they're different, right?”
LaFleur compared the switch to the Los Angeles Lakers trading Anthony Davis and receiving Luka Dončić, an apropos analogy considering that Adams had 10 basketball scholarship offers out of high school and chose Fresno State because the Bulldogs would allow him to play two sports.
- “I'm not saying one's better than the other,” LaFleur said, comparing the NBA stars with Kupp and Adams. “But they're both really good players and you're going to use them in different ways.
- “I think we know what Coop’s specialty was, how his mind worked and the numbers that he's put up in this uniform. Likewise, with Tae and everywhere he's been and the numbers he's put up. Yeah, they are both receivers but they're very, very different and the way we're going to use them is different.”
Complementing Nacua, Whittington and Atwell
The way they’re going to use Adams is fascinating when considering the Rams’ other receivers. Puka Nacua, the biggest Lakers fan in the Rams’ locker room, is already considered by many a top-10 NFL receiver. Sean McVay said the team wants Tutu Atwell more involved in the offense, and second-year player Jordan Whittington could become a Deebo Samuel-like weapon out of the Rams’ backfield.
LaFleur said Whittington earned opportunities last season that most rookies wouldn’t get, moving around all over the formation. Proving his potential, Whittington averaged 9.2 yards after the catch, matching the career average of Samuel. Special teams coordinator Chase Blakburn used Whittington in a lot of roles as well.
“He's a very smart dude,” LaFleur said. “He cares about this game a lot. He's fricking awesome for Chase and the special teams. He's playing good enough at receiver that you wouldn't need to throw him out there at special teams, but he's too valuable for them as well. He's a huge, vital piece for our football team because of everything I said.
“But what sticks out most with him, this dude is just flat out tough mentally and physically. You'll ride with guys like Jordan Whittington.”
A new leader in the clubhouse?
They’ll gladly ride with Adams, too, especially since he seems to have respectfully taken the leadership role among Rams wide receivers. LaFleur said Adams is playing a game aligned with the Rams’ intellectually elite offense, similar to 4D chess rather than simple checkers.
“You get a guy like Tae who's been doing this for a long time,” LaFleur explained, “and he'll take it a step further. I get scared when he's saying, ‘Hey, see what's in there,’ and if they're getting cleared out and stuff like that. But that is the next level that I think players, particularly guys like Tae, can pass that knowledge on to a lot of these receivers or eligibles, tight ends, what have you.”
