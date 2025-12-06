How Jordan Whittington Has Developed Into a True Weapon for Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington is a textbook definition of a slot receiver, his physicality has turned him into a versatile, deployable weapon who is able to cause havoc on the line of scrimmage as well in the secondary.

After a massive block against the Panthers, the Rams would praise Whittington's work this week.

Sean McVay

McVay described the play on Monday.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I think he did a great job," stated McVay. "I thought Kyren ran really well. I thought we got great removal and knockoff. The long run that Blake had when we were backed up to start that drive, what a great job of him recognizing everybody's getting connected. Then he winds that thing back and you see [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington as a motion player, get a knockdown block and how excited he gets. I thought Blake ran hard and physical."

Mike LaFleur

LaFleur spoke about Whittington's massive block, sharing his perspective from the coaches box.

“I couldn't hear it because I was up in the box but when you watch the TV copy and from what I've heard from the sideline is you could hear the pop on that too," stated LaFleur . "That's just Jordan being Jordan. That's why he's out there because he does things."

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He's so unselfish. He doesn't care if he has the ball. He just wants to be contributing to the offense, moving the ball forward and contributing to special teams. It's the kind of human he is and the kind of player he is.”

Puka Nacua

Nacua was asked how he feels about helping the run game succeed by blocking as a wide receiver, and he talked about Whittington's massive block.

“There's nothing like scoring a deep bomb and catching one and hearing that moment when the crowd goes silent and then they erupt when you catch the ball, but there's also no better feeling than watching ‘J-Whitt’ [Wide Receiver Jordan Whittington] when he has a crack block," stated Nacua. "He gets the opportunity to flag somebody and is transitioning up the field to continue to block somebody and you see that pure excitement."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a first down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The whole time I'm thinking like, ‘Man, I thought I had a good block on the backside too,’ and I'm like, ‘Damn, he's more excited than me.’ I was like, ‘Man, I had to really demolish that guy.’ I think it's a standard that we have in our room. It makes it fun when they make you right. The times that you don't block the right guy or you get edged, they go out there and break a tackle and make it still go for 20.”

