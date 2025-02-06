2025 NFL Draft: 3 Prospects the Los Angeles Rams Could Target
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the youngest teams in the NFL based on their roster age. General manager Les Snead has been aggressive in getting young talent on both sides of the ball and loading up in key areas such as the defensive line with guys such as Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner.
Los Angeles is looking to continue the trend and turn their roster into one that could be competing for a Lombardi Trophy soon. First, the team must add depth and fill some important needs such as nose tackle, left tackle, and linebacker.
Let’s take a look at three players the Rams could select in this year’s NFL Draft.
Oregon OT Josh Conerly
Protecting 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford, still playing at the top of his game, is a big priority for the Rams offense. While adding more weapons is critical after news broke of an impending Cooper Kupp trade, securing Staffords blindside is more important. Conerly fits the mold of a potential Sean McVay left tackle; a lineman with good athletic ability and quickness out of his stance to reach his landmarks in pass protection and as a run blocker in the Rams zone blocking scheme. Conerly is also an experienced tackle with over 25 starts under his belt protecting Bo Nix and Dillion Gaberial.
UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger
It’s been a while since the Rams selected a former local college star to their roster through the draft. With their need at linebacker, they have a chance to do it this year. Schwesinger is one of the most underrated defenders in the draft. He doesn’t have an ideal frame when it comes to your typical inside linebacker but the league is changing and Schwesinger’s size is not a significant issue. He plays bigger than his frame suggests, always playing around the football using his athleticism, range and physicality at the point of contact to be a quality enforcer at the second level.
Kentucky iDL Deone Walker
Bobby Brown could be looking for a new home this offseason if the Rams choose to move on from their quality starting nose tackle. If this is the case, look for them to add plenty of beef in the middle of the defensive trenches. Walker, once hyped to be a potential early first-round selection last summer, still offers the potential to be a ferocious defender with his uncanny size, raw power, and overwhelming play strength at the point.
