3 Teams That Could Be Interested in Matthew Stafford
The last time Matthew Stafford was traded, it immediately led to a Super Bowl. I'm not saying that'll be the case this time around, but some teams should be interested in Stafford. The two biggest deterrents for him are his age and contract.
Stafford will be 37 years old when he plays for whatever team he plays for, and he's being paid $49 million. Few teams would be interested in such a pricey veteran, but that doesn't mean his market is nonexistent. There are at least three teams that should be interested in trading for Stafford this off-season.
The first team I want to discuss is the Tennessee Titans. The Titans hold the 1st overall pick in the draft, and most people assume they'll take a quarterback. The Titans won three games this season, and they have a long road ahead of them if they want to be contenders again, so why Stafford?
I believe this move removes the need for a quarterback, at least for the next two years, and allows the Titans to take another player with their pick. With this scenario, I believe they should take Travis Hunter, as he would be an elite player for them for years to come.
Stafford has proven that he can raise the floor for a team, and they could improve their record with him at quarterback. Even if things don't work out, they'll still have Hunter. There will always be more quarterback prospects, but it'll be a while before we see someone as special as Hunter again.
The next team I want to discuss is the Cleveland Browns. This move is only possible if they cut Deshaun Watson, as there is too much money involved between two quarterbacks. The Browns make this move because it's the one thing they're missing: a franchise quarterback.
They made the playoffs two years ago with Joe Flacco as their quarterback, and their defense is still elite. This could make the Browns possible contenders, but at the very least, they would get off of Watson's contract in this scenario.
The final team that I think would be a great fit for Stafford would be the Minnesota Vikings. Similar to the Browns, they were able to make the postseason despite mediocre quarterback play. Sam Darnold had an amazing year with the Vikings, but in the two biggest games of the year, he shrunk and reverted back to his old days.
Stafford is experienced if he's anything, he's played games that are meaningless and has also played on the biggest stage and won. If they make this move, this would mean JJ McCarthy would have another year to learn and get his bearings in the NFL.
Most importantly, if the Vikings make this move, they could replicate the success the Rams had in 2022. They have an amazing defense and premier offensive weapons for Stafford to utilize to their fullest potential. Justin Jefferson could shatter records if he had an experienced gunslinger throwing him the ball.