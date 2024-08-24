5 Things to Watch For in Rams Preseason Finale vs Houston
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Houston Texans in their preseason finale on Saturday. Here are a few things to watch for in the matchup.
1. Who will replace Alaric Jackson at left tackle?
The ongoing saga of the Rams offensive line continued this week. On Friday, Jackson was suspended without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
In Jackson's absence, veteran Joe Noteboom and second-year Warren McClendon Jr. have filled in at left tackle. Although the starting linemen likely won't participate in the finale, it'll be interesting to see the variations of the offensive line in the game. It may be a potential audition for a left tackle, given the dwindling depth of the position with Jackson suspended.
2. Xavier Smith is a must-watch player preseason finale
The rookie receiver made an impressive 22-yard catch in last week's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the Rams have record-breaking starters in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Smith might just be making a case to be a complementary piece in the offense if he shows a bit more growth.
3. Stetson Bennett's future with the Rams depends on his performance against Houston
Bennett had another preseason outing tainted by turnovers. He finished last week's game against the Chargers with 17 of 31 completions, a touchdown, and one interception. He continues to struggle with consistency on the field and his case for remaining on the roster is dwindling. This performance is important for him and his future career in Los Angeles.
4. Beaux Limmer could have an extended audition at center against the Texans
Limmer got reps in with the first-team offense on Thursday as the center. The Rams are testing variations of the offensive line, including a version where Steve Avila plays at left guard and Limmer at center.
Los Angeles wants to see if that is a possible backup interior combination. The usual combination is Zach Thomas at left guard and Avila at center, but the Rams want to be prepared for any scenario.
Limmer could have a pivotal role for the Rams this season if Jonah Jackson's shoulder injury continues to affect him throughout the regular season.
5. Kickoff return still an experiment.
The Rams haven't confirmed who will be returning kicks in the new hybrid format, but the team could continue to experiment for the duo in the landing zone in Saturday's matchup.