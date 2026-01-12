How Rams' Playoff Win vs. Panthers Showed Readiness for All Comers

In one of the best Wild Card playoff games you will see, the Los Angeles Rams went into Charlotte, North Carolina, to overcome a blown 14-0 lead in the first quarter to win 34-31 over the Carolina Panthers. It was not pretty, and it gave Rams fans heart attacks that could last until next weekend's divisional round, but their talent helped them prevail late in Saturday's content.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has his Rams back in the divisional round for the second consecutive season. Their offense is one of the most supremely gifted and efficient of the decade, while their defense has played well; however, their secondary and special teams groups continue to be shaky, at best. However, what the kickoff to the playoffs showed was a Los Angeles team ready to take on all comers as presented.

The Rams are built for the challenge

Next weekend, the Rams will travel to the frigid, windy city of Chicago to face the Chicago Bears in the divisional round. This Bears team, having won their first playoff game in many years on Saturday night, is being led by the incredible Caleb Williams and Coach of the Year candidate Ben Johnson. They will present a challenge and another homefield advantage that Los Angeles must overcome after just dealing with a ruckus Panthers crowd in their first playoff game in eight years.

Yet, this doesn't seem to faze the Rams. They have been in these spots before over the years, as has quarterback and MVP favorite Matthew Stafford, who led a terrific game-winning drive to beat Carolina, showcasing their ability to overcome challenges that seem so grim that they bridge doubt from the minds of all Rams fans.

Yes, their special teams are prone to mistakes weekly.

Yes, their cornerback room is average, at best.

Yes, they're sometimes not the most consistent on offense.

Yet, the Rams keep battling. They've seen it all, so why not them?

Seeing what Los Angeles was able to do to win their matchup against Carolina, I am confident that they can do something similar against Chicago, and it is because of their quarterback, the coaching of McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and the awesomeness of Puka Nacua. As the Rams begin preparations for next week against the Bears, they are fully aware of any challenges and are just as ready for the comers.

