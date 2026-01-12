Rams Provide Key Injury Updates Before Bears Playoff Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Monday, Los Angeles Rams head coach detailed several updates to injured Rams. Here's the latest and how these developments have on the team as they prepare to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC Divisional Round.

Offense

Matthew Stafford

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sprained his right index finger in his team's win against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. The injury did not limit Stafford's ability to play and he did not miss a snap in the contest. Stafford downplayed the injury during his post-game press conference, and Sean McVay confirmed he will be a full go for Chicago.

Kevin Dotson

Kevin Dotson, who suffered an ankle injury in Seattle, missed the Rams' final two games of the season as well as their win in the Wild Card. A crucial piece to their offense, Dotson appears to be in position to play this week but will undergo further assesment before game day.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McVay felt optimistic regarding Dotson's potential return. If Dotson doesn't play, Justin Dedich is expected to once again play in his place.

Terrance Ferguson

Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson was a late call going into Carolina, being listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury in practice that forced him to miss the NFL regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Ferguson appears to be trending towards playing this week. Ferguson and Bears' tight end Colston Loveland are two rookies who should see a fair amount of opportunities if both are able to play.

Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon

Rams defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon , who missed a large portion of the season with an upper body injury affecting the general area of his shoulder, raced back to join the team for their latter half of the season.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Witherspoon would again suffer an injury to that area of his body and despite his best efforts to keep playing, the extent of the injury would force Witherspoon to leave the contest. McVay announced that Witherspoon's injury would be season-ending and that the Rams are going to place him on injured reserve.

With his loss, the Rams are down another outside corner and they do not have a third option, outside of starters Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr, to run their three-man corner rotation, who has the experience and recent reps.

Roger McCreary, a slot corner with outside experience dating back to his rookie year, has filled in. Darious Williams and Derion Kendrick are options as well, but both men were inactive last week.

Josh Wallace

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rams defensive back Josh Wallace missed the Wild Card game with an ankle injury but is trending towards playing on Sunday.

