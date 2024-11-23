Analyst Exposes Potentially Ominous Future for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are right in the thick of the playoff hunt in the NFC, but a poor start to the season has put them in quite a hole.
The Rams went 1-4 over their first five games and looked cooked early on, but they have responded by winning four of their last five to move to within one game of the NFC West lead.
But is it a case of too little, too late for Los Angeles?
Jeff Diamond of The 33rd Team thinks it's a possibility, as he has listed the Rams among a group of surprising teams that may end up missing the postseason.
"The challenging remaining schedule and any recurrence of injury issues could derail Los Angeles’ postseason hopes," Diamond wrote. "The demands of the schedule start on Sunday night with the hot Eagles (six straight wins) coming to town. There’s a trap game at New Orleans in Week 13 against the revived Saints, followed by home against the Bills and the 49ers, with critical home matchups in the final two weeks against Arizona and Seattle."
There is no question that Rams have an absolutely brutal schedule on tap, and an argument can be made that their recent stretch of impressive play could have something to do with the fact that they haven't been beating the strongest opponents (outside of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8).
But here's the thing: Los Angeles has gotten healthier, with wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp now sharing the field together after missing extensive time early on.
Plus, while the Rams' upcoming schedule may be full of difficult opponents, Sean McVay's group is not exactly a pushover itself.
Los Angeles' offense has shown signs of waking up after scoring under 20 points in three of its first five contests, and while its defense has been inconsistent, it has displayed moments of dominance.
The Rams' hunt for a playoff berth may very well come down to the final two weeks of the regular season when they face a pair of NFC West rivals in the Cardinals and the Seahawks, but the good news is that both of those games will take place in Los Angeles.
