Can Rams Chase Down Last Playoff Spot?
The Los Angeles Rams survived another week and improved their record back to even at 5-5. As the season is on its back legs, is there still time for the Rams to chase down a playoff spot?
The Rams are currently tied with the Seattle Seahawks record-wise but sit ahead of them in the playoff hunt. The Rams currently hold the eighth spot in the playoff chase, meaning if the season ended yesterday, they would be eliminated. With the season still alive, so are the Rams playoff chances.
The team has a 15 percent playoff probability, according to NFL.com. While the Rams sit ahead of the Seahawks, the 49ers, and the Buccaneers, they have the worst playoff odds compared to those three squads.
The Seahawks have a 22 percent chance, the 49ers have a 29 percent chance, and the Buccaneers have the highest percent chance at making a push for the playoffs with 41 percent, despite having the worst record of the three other teams.
The Rams are chasing down the Washington Commanders, who hold the seventh playoff spot with a record of 7-4. The Commanders currently have a 79 percent chance to keep their playoff spot and make it to the postseason. While the Ram's odds look bleak, there are still ways to do it.
The Rams run into two playoff teams in the next three weeks. Next week, they will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who are second in the NFC with an 8-2 record. Then they will run into the Buffalo Bills, who are also second, but in the AFC with a record of 9-2.
Given the difficulty of their schedule remaining, the Rams will need to flourish on all cylinders while hoping the Commanders or the Green Bay Packers start to lose ground in the playoff picture. Matthew Stafford has been a key piece in getting the team back into contention, having broken into the top ten in this franchise record.
While their playoff probability is less than 50 percent, there have been crazier things that have happened in sports. With certain Rams returning to the roster down the stretch, they should remain competitive until the final week of the season.
