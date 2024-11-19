Rams' Leaders Speak Their Minds About Playoff Chances
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) recently won their third game in the past four contests and are starting to look like they did at this time last year, winning seven of their last eight and sneaking into a Wild Card playoff spot. They definitely could do it again this year.
After starting the season 1-4, the Rams clawed all the way back to being a .500 team with a 2-1 record in the tightest division in football. They still have a chance to take the NFC West title or make the playoffs as a Wild Card.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke after his team's 28-22 road victory of the New England Patriots (3-8) in Week 11. He was asked about the team's current and what needs to be done in the final seven games to make it a winning season and ultimately play some extra football.
"Take them one week at a time," McVay said. "Here's what I know. You're really starting the second half of the season. However you want to look at it, we look at it as those first nine games or the first half, here's the second half of the season. It's about how you finish. You've seen that. You've got to be able to earn it every single day. We can't play two games now. We can only play one game this week. We can have a great week of preparation. We've got a super-hot team coming in town, this is what you love. It's a great challenge. We are 5-5. That's what our record is after ten games. I fully believe we are capable of continuing to trend in the right direction and continue to improve. What that looks like, I'm excited for us to be able to go swing and see what the hell, you know, I'm sitting up here saying. And maybe you'll be asking “hey, you're 6-5 now.” But you've got to earn it. We'll take it one game at a time."
Sunday's win over the Patriots essentially kicked off the second half of the season. McVay wasn't the only Rams to comment on their team's ability to put together a similar winning streak and finish the year strong with a positive record.
"Yeah, you've got to string wins together. That's what you've got to do," quarterback Matthew Stafford said postgame. "You've got to try to build off momentum, things that you do positive, and find ways to get better at the things that maybe didn't go your way in the game. Each game is a different one, and it's going to have a different flow to it. You're going to have to find a way to win it, which is the most important thing, but to try to continue to be as good of a football team as we can be, and then when those opportunities arise in games to finish people off we've got to do a good job of finishing people off."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE