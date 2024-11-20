Benching of Veteran OL Has Rams With Questions
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) have questions surrounding their future with fifth-year offensive guard Jonah Jackson. In his first season with the Rams, he has played just three games for the franchise after recently coming back from a broken scapula that occurred in Week 2 against Arizona.
After missing seven week, Jackson returned in Week 10 against the Dolphins and did not have the strongest performance. He was later benched at the center position for rookie Beaux Limmer for the Week 11 road game against the New England Patriots (3-8).
Jackson definitely needs some time to adjust and get back up to game speed, considering he has been sidelined for nearly two months. He came back two weeks ago with fellow linemen Steve Avila, who has picked right where he left off, allowing just one quarterback pressure in his last two games.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he still has a ton of confidence in Jackson and the type of player he can be for the team. Jackson has switched between the guard and center positions this season which is not an easy thing to do.
"I think it's just getting back into just playing football," McVay said. "Different than Steve [Avila], Steve at least had an offseason and a training camp. Jonah didn't really have any of those things. I still have a ton of confidence in the type of player that he is, the type of man he is, the way that he's wired,
but it's just getting opportunities to play football. It's hard to get better at football without playing
it. He just hasn't had a lot of opportunities, not to mention that while there are some similarities,
there are some differences in terms of the intricacies of the techniques and the fundamentals
that we're asking, getting familiar playing with the guy next to you whether that be a tackle or a
guard. Or are you playing center or are you playing guard? I don't think that that's an issue, it's
more just being able to continue to improve and get those opportunities to do that. I do have a lot
of confidence in him that that'll be something that will be obtained."
It will be interesting to see what unfolds going forward. Jackson signed a three-year $51 million deal earlier this year and with that type of investment, should get back on the field sooner than later. It will be something to monitor if Jackson is able to find some success and get back to true form.
