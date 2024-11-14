Rams Have Major Questions Surrounding OL Health
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) have questions surrounding their offensive line health as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the New England Patriots (3-7). Allowing four sacks on quarterback Matthew Stafford in last week's loss, the Rams will need to be as healthy as possible.
Following practice on Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said there is a slim chance that captain starting offensive tackle Rob Havenstein could make a return this week against the Patriots. McVay was quoted saying it is "probably less likely than likely."
The 10th-year veteran did not practice on Wednesday and will be monitored daily to determine if he will be healthy enough to participate on Sunday against the Patriots. He is a captain for a reason and having Havenstein back on the field will benefit the overall offensive success in a major way.
Havenstein has been dealing with an ankle injury all season and had reinjured the injury in the Rams' Week 10 road game against the Seattle Seahawks. He would be sidelined for last week's loss against the Dolphins. His absence was extremely pivotal.
The other offensive lineman that is dealing with an ankle issue is seventh-year veteran Joe Noteboom. He started in place of Havenstein last week and is also listed as questionable for this Sunday. Another week without two of the team's strongest blockers would be crushing.
If both are unable to play, it would likely be second-year tackle Warren McClendon to fill the role. McClendon has played in eight games this year and has been serviceable on the line in a backup role. He could be thrust into a starting role this week, requiring consistency on the offensive front.
Ahead of the Rams' home game against the Dolphins last week, the organization lifted offensive lineman Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson from the injured reserve list. They both made starts last week and are gradually getting used to game speed after both being out since the first two weeks.
To have both guys back and healthy is a big deal, although to be truly successful, this Rams team will need to return a majority of their starters to prevent pressure on Stafford. The Rams are preparing for a Patriots team that earned nine sacks last week and the quarterback protection will be paramount.
