BREAKING: Rams' Les Snead Drops Key Update on Cooper Kupp
According to GM Les Snead, while there may still be a way to retain Cooper Kupp, the likelihood of such a reality is slim to none.
Not only have the Rams not had any conversations with him about a potential return, but his roster bonus, which is supposed to go into effect next week, may accelerate Kupp's departure.
While there has been no substantial noise regarding a potential trade partner, indicating the Rams are likely going to release Kupp, something to think about is that the Rams went from fully committing to getting rid of the Super Bowl MVP to now saying it's likely.
So, one has to ask why there was such a sudden change in stance? Why have the team not explored options to retain him? Why has no trade partner emerged yet, and did conversations with Matthew Stafford regarding his deal not involve Kupp, a player critical to Stafford's success in Los Angeles?
Why do the Rams keep letting the door remain open when it is clear that a return is not likely and such a public statement does not help them in negotiations at all? There has been no contact with Kupp regarding a return so why should any other team care?
Until Kupp is gone, he will remain a Ram as time remains on the player's side. The team keeps backstepping on its intentions, calling into question their sincerity regarding their intentions with Kupp.
As of right now, based on what I've heard around the NFL, only one team is willing to make a move for Kupp and that is the Dallas Cowboys. They freed up money through restructuring Dak Prescott's deal plus the retirement of Zach Martin.
Another option could be the Lions as their GM Brad Holmes was a long time assistant under Les Snead.
The truth regarding Kupp is that the team may get a sixth round pick at best for his services. To be fair, Snead loves sixth round picks but for the money the Rams are going to have to give up just to get rid of him, was their really no wiggle room to keep him?
Despite reports, it remains my opinion that Kupp stays in Los Angeles.
