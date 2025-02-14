Are The Rams Playing a Game of Chicken With Cooper Kupp?
The Cooper Kupp saga continues as several suitors are alleged to be interested in his services. In order to make a move reasonable for all sides, certain factors need to be established. Kupp stated the team is working to find a trade partner that would appeal to him and his family.
That already eliminates half of the NFL, as realistically, only 18 teams have a shot to win the Super Bowl every season. The other issue revolves around Kupp's contract and the remaining money on his extension.
"Kupp's contract will no doubt play a factor in any prospective trade, as he is due $20 million in 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
Not many teams, especially contenders, have that type of cap space, so the Rams have offered to eat up a portion of the contract in order to facilitate a move. Most insiders believe Los Angeles will eat up 7.5 million on the deal which would mean whatever team grabs Kupp would inherit 12.5 million dollars on the cap in 2025 and 12.35 on the cap in 2026.
We need to have an honest conversation about Kupp. Kupp is not the triple crown winner player he once was anymore, so we must ask how many teams believe he's worth 12 million dollars a season? How many teams would be willing to not only free up the cap space but also trade away draft capital for the player?
Perhaps there is a secondary agenda behind the Rams wanting to trade Kupp? Of course, the main priority is to do right by the franchise legend while freeing up cap space. However, are the Rams allowing Kupp to look at the market for him, and if there isn't a suitor that fits Kupp's needs, could the Rams and Kupp rework his current deal?
It is my opinion that the door is not shut between Kupp and the Rams. The Rams are forcing Kupp to choose between a move that could sour the end of his career, or they could give him the option to stay in Los Angeles for a lot less money.
There's games beyond the game and it seems the Rams are ready to pounce on whatever unfolds.
