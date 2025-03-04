Will the Rams Keep Cooper Kupp?
While nothing is set in stone, based off recent reports and conversations held at the NFL Combine, there is a 70/30 shot that the Rams retain the services of former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.
Kupp, an aging veteran, has been plagued with injury issues over the past three seasons and everyone has accepted that it is unlikely he will ever return to his old form. That realization has created a reality where a trade market does not exist, especially after Deebo Samuel, who is younger, healthier, and less expensive than Kupp was traded for a fifth round pick.
The belief is that unless Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys makes a move for Kupp (which very well could happen), Kupp will stay put unless the Rams eat more of his contract and/ or Kupp takes a pay cut.
At this rate, it would be more advantageous for the team to keep him and to work out an equitable agreement moving forward.
Sean McVay recently spoke about Kupp and his situation during a recent press conference.
"I mean, you just said it. This guy has changed my life for the better. We've had eight years
together." Said McVay. "These decisions, similar to Matthew, are not made as a separate entity. These are for
the team. You're ultimately trying to put the puzzle together and with a lot of thought and
consideration, we just felt like that was the best direction for our football team."
"It doesn't take
away the love, respect, and gratitude that you have for what he's done, but it just came down to
what we think is best in terms of putting together the whole puzzle. There are obviously a lot of
layers to that. I think you always acknowledge the fact that... Hey, [I've] been wrong before and
could be wrong again, but we always try to have our core values and the big picture shape our
perspective and really our decision-making."
"It's not easy, but I couldn't be more impressed with
the human being and how he handles some of those conversations. No matter what, his legacy
is cemented as an all-time Ram and most importantly, I'm a better human for having had these
eight years with him."
It sounds like McVay sees the writing on the wall and is ready to walk back talks to move on from Kupp. Something to think about is the Rams' decision to move on from center John Sullivan after Super Bowl LIII will play regarding Kupp considering the team missed the following postseason.
