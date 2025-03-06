BREAKING: Rams Release 2023 NFL Draft Pick
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, also known as Tre Tomlinson, will be released by the Los Angeles Rams in a mutual parting of ways that allows the team to open up a roster spot and for Tomlinson to go to a team where he can compete for a starting role.
A Jim Thorpe winner, Tomlinson was electric at TCU, guiding the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoffs where he intercepted Michigan and current Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, returning it for a score in TCU's victorious effort over the Wolverines in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl.
Tomlinson, the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, was a sixth round pick by the organization but was buried on the depth chart behind players like Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Williams, and Cobie Durant.
In 2023, Tomlinson was active for 15 games, playing sparingly, recording 13 total tackles. He would spend the 2024 season on injured reserve.
Tomlinson's chances to get more playing time would have been hampered regardless of injury after Josh Wallace had himself an impressive training camp and the team signed Tre'Davious White in the 2024 offseason.
Tomlinson was a ball hawk in college and should have suitors once NFL free agency begins. Unfortunately, the Rams defensive back room is stacked and the only addition the team is looking for is a player that can be their number one outside corner, something the Rams have been rumored to be searching for in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Tomlinson's impending departure, certain things will be called into question. Does this signal that the Rams are indeed looking to spend their first round pick on a corner, perhaps guaranteeing such a selection? Does this pave the way for Witherspoon's return? Will the team make a surprise decision, adding another defensive back to the room via the draft if they take a corner in the first round, and how much has the versatility of Kam Curl, Quentin Lake, and Jaylen McCollough played a role in this decision?
Only time will tell, but considering the Rams are returning Chris Shula for another year at the helm, fans should feel very confident that their defensive unit will put in a top performance in 2025.
