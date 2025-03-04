Rams Benefit in New Post-NFL Combine Mock Draft Part.1
The post-NFL Combine world is a wild one as the race to the NFL Draft gets put into another gear. In this five-part series, we're going to go through what I believe will be the result of the 2025 NFL Draft based on insider discussions, combine information, and general discussions that took place in Indianapolis.
Strap in because it is a while one.
RD 1. PK. 1: The Tennessee Titans trade the first overall pick to the Giants. The Giants select Cam Ward. Do not rule out the Titans holding on to the first overall pick but there is belief that Ran Carthon was a bigger problem within the organization than previously believed and with a new GM, HC Brian Callahan has time to build his roster.
While they may want a QB, the haul a desperate Giants team will offer for Ward will greatly outweigh a single top selection. The Giants will offer top dollar in order to prevent the Jets from jumping them.
RD 1. PK. 2: The Cleveland Browns select Abdul Carter. Myles Garrett is gone. Andrew Barry is giving the media lip service, but Garrett is 90 percent gone and that remaining ten would be dependent on the caliber of team trading for his services. Thus they grab another athletic, potentially generational edge player.
RD 1. PK. 3: The Tennessee Titans select Ashton Jeanty. With assurances by the organization, the Titans believe they could build an offense to bring a QB in next year. They may also feel a longing for another dominant running back after Derrick Henry's departure. Considering the Callahan's, their history with offensive line play and the current state of the team, they may take a home run swing to get ahead of the new curve of pounding the football.
What an odd statement to write but that's modern football.
RD 1. PK. 4: The New England Patriots trade the fourth overall pick to the Raiders. The Raiders select Shedeur Sanders. There is belief the Jets may try and jump the Raiders, doing a deal with the Jaguars who own the fifth pick in order to select Sanders.
The Raiders, via Tom Brady prevent that by jumping Jacksonville, using their connections with New England to grab their QB of the future. Brady wants a QB after negotiations with Matthew Stafford fell through and he has an established relationship with Sanders.
RD 1. PK. 5: The Jacksonville Jaguars select Travis Hunter. The Jaguars did not expect Hunter to be at five but since he is, they feel he's the perfect piece to make both sides of the ball happy. The Jaguars are ready to use him on offense and defense, perhaps feeling he could solidify their defensive back room and provide another weapon for Lawrence.
Hunter also helps with marketing as the team may use his to secure more high profile NFL games including a long waited return to Sunday Night Football.
RD 1. PK. 6: The New England Patriots select Armand Membou. In a shock move, Membou is the first tackle taken off the board. New head coach Mike Vrabel wants to establish a strong rushing attack and many feel Membou is the best run blocking tackle in the draft. It is unknown if he'll play on the right or left.
He also protects the crown jewel Drake Maye.
It seems talent my be falling for the Rams once again as the teams picking early look for solutions to their positional needs.