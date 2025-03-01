WATCH: Virginia Tech DB Gives Perfect Answer On Rams Defense
Defense is one part skill but it's more about communication and unified effort. There is no individuality on defense and devisive characters ruin championship efforts. The Rams would have no worries about that if they were to draft Virginia Tech DB Dorian Strong.
Strong met with the Rams at the Combine and when asked about the defense, he gave an in-depth answer that perpetuated his team first attitude. Watch below.
Strong would be entering a defensive back room in need of some fresh blood, but more importantly, a player that will not mess up unit cohesion.
Chris Shula's defense took a second to get rolling, but considering the amount of players that were either in their first or second year in the league, they got it together quickly and they played with lethal efficiency towards the end of the season and into the playoffs.
Sean McVay spoke highly of Shula at the end of the year, expressing gratitude that he gets to keep him for one more year despite him becoming a rapidly rising star.
Q: What are your thoughts on not having to replace his coordinators and what the continuity of his staff means from a planning perspective for next season?
"Man, it's huge. I think one of the things that's been cool is you don't take for granted…I do get
excited about the opportunity to onboard people, learn, and pick their brains, but being able to
have that continuity with some of the leadership that we have in place, especially with some of
the ways that we approached the latter part of the season where those guys have been given a
bunch of autonomy and they've truly taken advantage of it and it's been earned."
"When you have [Offensive Coordinator] Mike [LaFleur] and [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula] and what [Special Teams Coordinator] Chase [Blackburn] has done over the last couple of years, that's a
really good thing. A lot of continuity with the position coaches is where you can start to build on
things."
"As you reflect back on the season, there are a lot of things that I'm excited about diving
into that we can try to do a better job collectively of making sure that we don't necessarily... we
want to try to avoid some of the adversity. I'm sure proud of the way that we've been able to
overcome it, but you'd like to avoid some of the things if at all possible."
"We're excited about diving into the tactical part of it, to the schematic part of it, but it's huge. This is a really special coaching staff that we had this past year. I think a lot of the cool things that this journey brought us on this past year is an incredibly cool reflection of the leadership of that coaching staff. I was proud to be a part of it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE