BREAKING: Rams Make Key Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday Contest

Rams Make Key Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday Contest
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday morning as the group prepares for a must-win game on the east coast, facing the New England Patriots (3-7). Two players have been activated from the practice squad to the active roster.
Rams offensive lineman Geron Christian and defensive end Jonah Williams are the latest two players to be activated to the full time roster. There is a chance they travel to Foxborough, Mass. in case of emergency and receive some snaps on short notice.
With multiple injuries plaguing the Rams' offensive line, it makes sense that they would pull up another blocker to help the cause. Christian has been quite the journeyman throughout his seven-year career. He has played for eight different franchises over his seven seasons.
In the case of Williams, there must be an injury expected to become serious if they are pulling up another defensive end. Williams has been on the Rams for his entire four-year career, but has bounced around between the active and practice roster.
Williams has just two tackles through four games played this season. Throughout his entire career with the Rams, he has earned 79 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 46 games player. If he is needed, Williams has the experience with the organization and coaching staff to take key snaps and succeed.
There are always roster moves being made, but this late in the week could mean some news regarding a change on the defensive side of the ball. It could also be just to shore up positional groups due to injury while giving these two lineman a chance to maintain active status.
