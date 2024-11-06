BREAKING: Rams Make Multiple Roster Moves Post-Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) were able to make multiple roster moves following one of the busier trade deadlines of recent years.
The Rams activated offensive lineman Joe Noteboom from the injured reserve list, terminated rookie punter Ryan Sanborn from the practice squad, and dropped veteran defensive end Jonah Williams down to the practice squad. All three moves came in the waning hours of Monday night.
Noteboom returning from the reserve list is massive news for the Rams. The seventh year offensive tackle suffered a high ankle sprain in the Rams' Week 1 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. He will likely be back in action in Week 10 after an extended stay on the sideline.
In Sanborn's case, he spent just a few days with the organization before being let go. The rookie from University of Texas was brought onto the practice squad last week alongside fellow punter Ty Zenter to shore up the position when starter Ethan Evans was ruled out with an illness in Week 9.
With this news, it is likely that Evans will be back from his illness sooner than later. Zentner was the starter against Seattle last week which led to Sanborn being terminated from the club.
For sixth-year veteran pass rusher Jonah Williams, his role has been severely minimized, as he was initially terminated by the organization and hours later signed to the practice squad.
Williams is in his second stint with the Rams, playing for the club from 2020-'21 and being waived in both years. He has played in four games this season, recording just one tackle. He will look to battle back to the active roster in the second half of the year.
