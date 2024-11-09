BREAKING: Rams' Opponent Could Be Without Top Target
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) may be facing a Miami Dolphins (2-6) team that may be without their best player on the offensive side of the ball. The Dolphins have listed wider receiver Tyreek Hill as questionable for Monday night's game due to his wrist injury, per Adam Schefter.
This would be a massive loss for the Dolphins as Hill leads the team in receiving yards (446) with just one touchdown score. Hill has had a very rough start to the season considering at this point last year, he had over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
The wrist injury is something Hill has just begun to deal with. It has not been a lingering injury for weeks and he has not ruled him out for Monday nigh't game. If Hill is able to play in even a limited capacity, he will be a dangerous threat with his speed and ball skills.
There will be a major adjustment in the defensive scheme for the Rams if Hill is unable to participate in Week 10. They would be able to put their top cornerbacks on Jaylden Waddle and former Ram Odell Beckham Jr. It would be much easier for the Rams to defend with Hill out of the game.
Regardless, the Dolphins have struggled severely to score points this season, even with Hill in the lineup. Averaging just 15.5 points per game, the second-lowest average in the league, the Dolphins have had extreme issues in finding the end zone.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE