BREAKING: Rams Release Final Injury Report of Week 13
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) just released their final injury report ahead of their Week 13 road matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-7) on Sunday afternoon. There were a few new guys that were banged up while a few that have dealt with prolonged injuries should be back on the field.
The biggest news comes from the offensive line as veteran captain and tackle Rob Havenstein was a full participant in practice all three days this week as he had missed the past three games with a serious ankle injury that had bugged him for a majority of the year.
Having Havenstein back is going to bring a huge boost to the offensive line and their success in protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford and opening up running lanes. The veteran will help in more ways than one as there are still a few young first and second year players making starts.
The other full participant was cornerback Charles Woods who had been on the injury report for the past few weeks also dealing with an ankle issue. He will likely play this week, but has just one tackle this season when he has been healthy so I would not expect a ton of snaps for him.
Two players' statuses are still up in the air currently as they have both been listed as questionable and both joined the injury report this week. Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (foot) did not practice all week which leads many to believe that he will most likely not suit up against the Saints.
Outside linebacker Nick Hampton (triceps) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was limited on Friday. Considering he was able to practice at least somewhat this week shows a good sign that he might be able to join the secondary at Caesars Superdome.
There are a pair of Rams that have already been ruled out for this week in outside linebacker KT Leveston (ankle) and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee). Leveston has dealt with the ankle injury the past two weeks and will need another to get right before they evaluate him once again before Week 14.
In Higbee's case, he was just activated to practice at the beginning of this week after missing all of the offseason, training camp, and first 11 games with a torn ACL that he suffered in the Rams' NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at the end of last season. He should be back in a few weeks.
