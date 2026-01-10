Five Keys to a Rams Victory Against the Carolina Panthers

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday in what should be one of the more intriguing matchups. If the Rams wish to win, they should follow these keys to victory.

1. Jared Verse Needs to Be More Involved in Run Defense

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) blocks a Atlanta Falcons field goal and returns it for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This is the game that the Rams need Jared Verse to shine and he must be on the field early and often. He is too good and too strong to keep for special moments. The great ones shine, not just in moments but in the big moment and the only way the Rams are winning this game is if Verse is able to put together a collection of moments of him collapsing the line of scrimmage.

2. The Rams Must Mix Up Defensive Rotations

This goes into the first key but while the complexities would take a while to explain, what teams are doing to defeat the Rams' defense is that they're placing personnel packages on the field to induce the Rams to put their personnel, whether it's designed to protect against the run or the pass, and then they'll do the opposite.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For example, teams may call 12 personnel or two tight ends. The standard thought is that both tight ends are going to be flanking the offensive tackle, stacking big bodies on the line of scrimmage. So the Rams would match with their run defense. A 3-4 base with four linebackers.

But then the offense will put the tight ends outside as stand-up receivers, and now tight ends are going one-on-one with linebackers in open space. If teams are going to do that, the Rams can't save their best pass rushers for passing downs because opponents are turning running downs into passing downs.

3. The Rams Must Force Bryce Young to Make Outside Throws

This is the beauty of getting Quentin Lake back. The Rams will have a big-bodied interior protector that will limit the route tree for the Panthers on at least one side of the football. In that case, the Rams have to force Young to make the more difficult and precise throws by organizing their coverage scheme to induce such decisions.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the Rams' pass rush and Young's velocity, I think that will be the throw that gives the Rams the best chance of victory. It's a precision strike that I believe the Rams' defensive backs are fast enough to close on.

4. Pre-Snap Confusion Will Be the Key to Victory

This is on both sides of the ball. The Rams should use as much motion as possible, especially on run plays because that will lead to a plethora of opportunities off play action. Think about the process of figuring out what the motion man is doing, before attempting to decipher if it's a run or a pass, and then making the right choice in that time to be in the proper position.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is strip sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On defense, I think the Rams need to blitz all night to get Young's feet antsy, then stack the line and bail out like crazy. This is a game built for Josaiah Stewart. That's all I'm going to say.

5. Let Stafford Be Stafford

Set the offense up to let Matthew Stafford be great. Get Davante Adams involved early so he's ready for the red zone. Establish the run with a mix of inside and outside attacks. Give Puka Nacua a volume of targets. Utilize different personnel packages.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

And be unpredictable. Don't abandon the run early. Don't throw the random wide receiver screen pass once the offense enters the opponent's 30. Keep the defense on it's toes so Stafford can do what he does best, and that's pick apart a defense that is forced to think.

