BREAKING: Rams To Return Pair of OL For Monday Night
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) have received game-changing news as they prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins (2-6) at Sofi Stadium. Offensive linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson have been activated from injured reserve to start tonight, per Ian Rapoport.
"Again, as I always say, it seems like it’s a weekly deal," Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said earlier this week regarding the two linemen. "We get new guys back and we’re happy for them to be back on the field. We’ll see what happens on Monday and moving forward from that. Just happy that they’re able to put on a helmet and go."
Avila, the second-year guard, will make his return to the field for the first time since Week 1 when he suffered a knee injury that would require him to receive surgery, keeping him out for the past seven games. He is one of the team's best blockers and a major addition to the offensive line.
In Jackson's case, he has been sidelined for most of the season after going down in Week 2 against Arizona with a broken scapula. The former Detroit Lion is in his fifth NFL season and first with the Rams. He will also make his season return this week in a big spot.
The importance of having both blockers back in the starting lineup bodes well for quarterback Matthew Stafford as well as star running back Kyren Williams. Stafford should have more time in the pocket to throw while running lanes begin to open for Williams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE