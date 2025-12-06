The Power of a Rams' Play Call

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been driven by the McVay offense for almost a decade but outside of a few seasons, head coach Sean McVay has hired offensive coordinators to prepare his plan of attack.

On Friday, McVay dove into the process behind the play call.

McVay Reveals the Truth Behind His Offensive Success

When speaking about offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and his future in the NFL , McVay backed LaFleur as a play caller, even opening the door for LaFleur to succeed him as Rams' offensive play caller.

When asked if he envisions a day he'll give up that role, McVay spoke on the collaborative process that goes into the offense, and while he has the final say, McVay doesn't dictate every play.

“I don't necessarily know if I look at it as giving up," stated McVay. "That's a part of it that I love and I've always enjoyed that. I think your job as a head coach is to be able to say, ‘Okay, where am I needed the most?’ And also being able to delegate and use the strengths of your group. Mike's one of them. I think we have a couple people that are more than capable. Play calling is always collaborative. Just because I'm the one sending it in, there are a lot of times that you've seen a great play call that probably wasn't my idea."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It was maybe Mike's suggestion or one of the other coaches. It's always collaborative and then the bad calls are never mine [laughter]. But no, I've had a lot of those ones too, unfortunately. I do think that he's absolutely capable of it. I really think whatever my job is, it’s to be what's required based on that year or that week."

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as they get ready for the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"If there's some fluidity to it…I probably would've said never before but I love doing it. There might be a time that's unforeseen that you say, ‘Hey, it might be better to be able to lean one way or the other or spend a little bit more time in some other places.’ If that's the case, because you have such a strong group then that's what we would do.”

The Takeaways

McVay loves football. No doubt about it and when you look at what were the elements that pushed him to remain in coaching, despite offers to jump into media, it always comes back to the same factor and that is the interpersonal relationships he has with people.

If McVay wanted this job due to the money or the power, he would've left long ago but as the head coach and as an offensive mind, he gets to be in the helmet of his quarterback and work with coaches in situations that anyone who loves football would love to be in. By showing the collaborative process behind the scenes, it's clear that working together to overcome a common goal is what drives him and why he stopped being the de facto offensive coordinator nearly half a decade ago.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's not about what he does or the credit he receives. It's simply about going on a drive with the boys. Simplistic and championship inducing.

