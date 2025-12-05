Rams Address Misconception Regarding Jared Verse's Sack Production

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a true star in outside linebacker Jared Verse but as Verse continues to be a beloved member of the organization, there's a narrative going around regarding his lack of sack production, compared to his NFL peers.

On Thursday, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula made it clear that his presence is truly felt on the defensive line.

Verse's Impact is Felt

Shula first shared his opinion on Verse's overall play.

“He’s done a great job," stated Verse. "It’s play in and play out. He's made a conscious effort to be running to the ball, doing his job within the scheme of the defense, playing hard and being an example by how hard he plays. He knows he’s one of our best players and he knows where guys are looking to him with how hard he plays and how tough and physical he is."

"He's not one of those guys that’s just looking every single play to go get a sack. He wants to do the best for the defense. For the most part, he wants to play good defense and get a win. However he can contribute to help doing that, he wants to do it.”

The Next Step

Shula spoke about what's next for Verse . While Verse has been phenomenal, the Rams often see a dramatic jump in production when players enter their third year with the franchise. As Byron Young did this season, Verse hopes to emulate in 2026.

“It’s really just continuing to grow and build on what he does," stated Shula. "Just consistency and doing it to every single play, play in and play out. He does it a lot. Then, it's just continuing to harp on him and stay on him, just like we talked about with Joe Coniglio. He's going to stay on him every single play and he's been practicing at a really high level. You're seeing that transition to the games.”

Verse's Power Comes From His Team First Mindset

While there's no doubt that Verse is the Rams' most marketable superstar, the man himself is proud to be one piece to the team's defensive puzzle. A vocal leader in his own right, part of Verse's magic is that he also leads by example as he downplayed the title of being a tone setter.

“I try not to look at it too much like that," stated Verse. "When you look at it like that, ‘I'm the tone setter. I'm this, I'm that,’ I feel like it puts you above everybody else. I just try to do my one of 11. I'm going to run to the ball."

"I'm going to try to make a play. I'm going to try to do what I have to do, but I'm not going to do anything that's trying to put us deep into a detriment. Last game, for example, I did that a couple of times. Then you see what happens. That's what happens and I can't do that anymore. I feel like a lot of people say that like, ‘You’re a tone setter.’ I just try to do my job. I'm not trying to focus on anything else.”

It is in that attitude that the Rams' defensive line as a whole is recognized when a member makes a big play, and for Verse, he knows that, in the same way he opens up an opportunity for someone else, his chances have come from his teammates.

