Can Rams Put Plan in Place To Replace Production Of Aaron Donald?
Losing All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was one of the biggest losses in recent memory around the NFL. His retirement left a massive hole in the middle of the Los Angeles Rams defensive front and it won't be easy to replace his production.
While the Rams won't ever be able to replace him, they can at least try to make up for his missing production. The organization has put a plan in place to at least attempt to give themselves some of that impact back.
They have added multiple pieces to the puzzle rather than replacing him with one guy. But Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times wonders if this plan will work, especially with the inexperience of the group.
"Second-year pro Kobie Turner is the main building block new defensive coordinator Chris Shula has to compensate for the loss of the pillar that was Donald. The Rams drafted Florida edge rusher Jared Verse in the first round and Seminoles tackle Braden Fiske in the second. The former teammates showed signs of their familiarity and nonverbal communication during workouts, coaches said. Nose tackle Bobby Brown III has lacked consistency but is in a contract year."
If the players can step up and produce even somewhat where Donald was, it will be a success. Losing a future Hall-of-Famer can be tough on any team but Donald was the heart of this defense.
It'll be a challenge for the team to reproduce the production of Donald but the coaching staff at least has a plan in place. The newfound responsibility of these young players will likely determine how successful the Rams' defense will be this season.
More Rams: Rams Star Ranked Among Top-Worst Contracts In NFL