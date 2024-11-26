Can the Rams Get Back to .500?
The Los Angeles Rams have fallen victim once more to the .500 mark, falling below it after their Sunday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams have hovered over the even record all season, can they get back to .500 next week?
In Ram's defense, they ran into one of the best teams the NFC has to offer, the Eagles, and were unable to stop the historical production of Saquon Barkley. Luckily for LA, their Week 13 opponents have not had the type of success the Eagles have had this season.
The Rams will square off against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have not had the best season, currently sitting at 4-7 and third in the NFC South division. While their record may be under the average mark, the Saints have won two straight games, and have been competitive in their losses.
The Saints will not be a rollover team for the Rams, but they have the potential to be an easier task than taking down the Eagles. The Saints average 347.4 total yards per game, which ranks them 11th overall compared to the rest of the NFL.
The Saints dropped 35 points against their opponents, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 12, which is way higher than what the team has been averaging point-wise all season at 23.8. While they average just under 24 points per game, that average still out-contests the Rams' average points per game, which sits at 21.2
The Rams do have the upper edge when it comes to their offense, which is led by the sixth-highest passing yard quarterback on the season, Matthew Stafford. Stafford took a step back from what he was averaging over the previous three games yard-wise against the Eagles, but still gave his team a chance to win, throwing 243 passing yards.
If the Rams want to make grounds on their division and close in on the playoff race, it is crucial for the Rams to land a victory over the Saints before they run into the Buffalo Bills, another juggernaut-type team. Going into Week 13, the Rams sit in a third-place tie with the San Fransisco 49ers and trail both the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, who both sit at 6-5.
