Comparing the Rams' 2024 Season with 2021 Super-Bowl Run
The Los Angeles Rams are going into the final two games of their 2024 regular season, and the team’s upward trajectory has given fans hope that they will be able to make a playoff run going into the postseason.
The last time the Rams went to the playoffs was just a year ago in the 2023 season with a 10-7 regular season record. The team lost in the first round against the Detroit Lions in a game that came down to the wire, 23-24.
However, the last time the Rams went to the Super Bowl was in 2021, and although the team has changed in its’ three years since then, it might be worth looking at the team’s Super Bowl winning season to see what the two squads have in common.
The 2021 Rams roster featured many of the giants that are still on the team in the 2024 season — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee, who were instrumental in the team’s success in 2021, hold spots on the current roster.
The team said goodbye to vital players like former Rams receivers Van Jefferson and Robert Woods, as well as other forces like former Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
The 2024 season has shown that the Rams have talent, though, with stars like Rams receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams helping out the team’s offensive game and players like Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon stepping up defensively.
The Rams finished the 2021 regular season at 12-5 with a consistent season that only saw them fall to teams who were performing at a high level during their respective matches. The 2024 Rams, now 9-6, got off to a rough start, going 1-4 in their first five weeks,
The beginning of the Rams’ 2024 season was one that saw many of their top players be sidelined due to injuries, and the team’s Dec. 22 match against the New York Jets was the healthiest the team had been all season.
On the other hand, the 2021 Rams did not see too many of their 53-man roster go out with sustained injuries, making for a relatively healthy team from start to finish.
As far as their performances in the NFC West. The 2021 Rams finished first in the NFC West, going 3-3 in the region, losing twice to the San Francisco 49ers and once to the Arizona Cardinals.
The 2024 Rams so far are 3-1 in the NFC West, with two more conference games left in the regular season.
Overall, the 2021 Rams were a team that was stacked both offensively and defensively, led by Rams head coach Sean McVay. Although the 2024 Rams have had their fair share of struggles so far, a run for the playoffs and potentially the Super Bowl isn’t unlikely.
