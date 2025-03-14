Do Rams Have One Less Team to Worry About in NFC West?
The Los Angeles Rams have made a lot of noise so far this offseason. They have released veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But they will be bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season. Adding veteran receiver Davante Adams was another huge move.
The Rams' front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
Last season the Rams had a great comeback to end the season, which won them the NFC West and another playoff appearance. The Rams were able to win their first game and get to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs last season.
Many expected the Rams to have a quiet offseason, but it has been the total opposite. The Rams have made a lot of noise by putting up key pieces for the team next season. Now the Rams have put the whole NFC West on notice that the division clearly runs through them in 2025.
The Rams' NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, have been on the bad side of free agency. They have released a lot of core players and key pieces. Are the 49ers a team now that the Rams do not have to worry about now?
"To me [John] Lynch has to replace all the people you let walk," said Emmanuel Acho. "Ward I think he is going to ball in Indy [Colts]. Talanoa Hufanga, I think he is going to ball in Denver. I think Dre Greenlaw is going to ball in Denver. I do not know if the players that left are past their prime. I think they have a lot of great years ahead of them. If you are going to let them walk because you want to get younger and cheaper, you have to make sure you get better as well."
"The pressure to me is on Lynch. If [Brock] Purdy does not play well, we are going to stay Purdy is not really all that good ... We know who Purdy is and who Purdy is not ... I think John Lynch you need to make sure that roster is not depleted and make sure Purdy can do what he has always done and that is be a winner. Pressure to me is on Lynch."
Looks like the Rams will have one less team to worry about come next season, but they still have to go out their and beat them twice to make sure they do not stand in the way.
