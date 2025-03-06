EXCLUSIVE: Davante Adams Open to Joining Rams
It turns out that Davante Adams' recent family trip to Disneyland may not have been just a fun stop, but it is potentially step one in scouting out his future home.
Los Angeles Rams On SI has learned from a source close to the situation that superstar wide receiver Davante Adams would be open to playing for the Los Angeles Rams.
Adams was traded by the Raiders to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2024 season but with new head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets are hitting the reset button and are planning on releasing the All-Pro pass catcher if they can't find a trade partner.
At this point in Adams' career, money may not be the biggest factor for him anymore as he has already earned nearly $130 million over his career and considering he turns 33 in December, putting his hands on a Lombardi will likely be the driving factor regarding which team he plays for next.
The Rams have yet to express interest in Adams and things got very complicated on Thursday as the team gave Tutu Atwell a one-year/ $10 million fully guaranteed contract, throwing into question where do they want to allocate the rest of their money and what roles will receivers have next season, especially promising pass catcher Jordan Whittington.
The Cooper Kupp saga must also reach a conclusion due to his massive cap hit but one is expected within the next two weeks due to an impending roster bonus.
However, if the Rams can make it work with Adams, they must go after him. He has already expressed a desire to live back on the West Coast, so that may help the Rams financially, Adams still has solid years of production left in him, and for an offense devoid of a legit number two option for Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford could legit be flanked by two 1,000 yard receivers.
The interest by Adams is very real and considering the NFC West has been getting rid of their superstar pass catchers, the Rams gaining another one would be a big step in securing Sean McVay's fifth NFC West title.
Bring Davante Adams to Los Angeles.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE