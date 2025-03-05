BREAKING: Rams' Bitter Rival Weakened by Trade Request
The Seattle Seahawks continue to undergo massive departures from players acquired during the Pete Carroll era with the team releasing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett earlier Wednesday and now star WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade from the organization.
Metcalf, a draft day steal by the Seahawks, has played for the organization for six seasons, nearly averaging 1,000 yards per season, scoring 48 touchdowns in 97 career games.
This move has upset Seattle fans as some feel the team continues to move without direction, tanking the talents of some of their younger stars including Jaxson Smith-Njigba. As the Seahawks enter the 2025 season, QB Geno Smith and RB Kenneth Walker III are entering the final year of their deals, their interior offensive line needs massive work and while the team has a burgeoning defense, they do need help in the safety room and could add another edge rusher to their defense.
This is a massive benefit for the Rams because unless Seahawks GM John Schneider pulls off the offseason of a generation, the Seahawks' ability to compete in 2025 will be virtually non-existent.
To Schneider's credit, he's pulled off insane draft classes in years past but we may be on the precipise of a regime change in the pacific northwest.
From what I heard at the NFL Combine, the Seahawks were heavily interested in South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori. With the recent news, expect Seattle to grab a wide receiver with the first round selection, a move that severely hampers the pass catching market for the Rams.
While there are several directions they may go, it is my opinion that if they do go with a wide receiver, the decision will come down to Texas' Matthew Golden and Missouri's Luther Burden III.
Should that happen, that could trigger a run of pass catchers that could see both Golden and Burden along with Michigan's Colston Loveland, Stanford's Elic Ayomanor and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka taken before the Rams select.
Regardless, getting Metcalf out of the division would be a positive sign, but with rumors coming up saying the Green Bay Packers may be interested in his services, the team is not out of the woods yet.
