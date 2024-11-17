Former All-Pro Gives Potentially Concerning Take On Rams OL
The Los Angeles Rams have a favorable game. The game's difficulty comes in flying across the country and playing on East Coast time, on short rest.
The Rams opponent, the New England Patriots looks to expose the Rams offensive line. The Rams offensive line has not come together as one yet. Multiple injuries early in the season caused the Rams to shift the line. The Rams got a couple of linemen back in Week 10 but the rust and lack of chemistry showed. Getting another game under their belt could push the Rams into the playoffs.
It all starts upfront with the offensive line. The Rams offense goes as far as the offensive line takes them.
"Yeah, when you are, you know, they have to work as a chain, right," said former running back Maurice Jones-Drew on "Between the Horns." "Like, they are moving together, you have to move as one. When one does not step the right way, if it is a run play, we are all going left, and if one takes a bad step left or he steps right, there comes a gaping hole. And so, getting those guys on the same page, on the same book, really, and just understanding this is how it goes and it takes time. To be honest, it took me when I played, it took me like three or four weeks to kind of get used to how they blocked and then they used to how I run."
"It takes them time because it is five guys. How can we protect rights? Pass protection, right? If a guy is sliding out, what is your kickstep? Is it two yards that way? Is it vertical? Like, how are we moving so I know where to place myself? And so all those things, it takes time. And again, one of my, you know, the blessing of disguise that I was talking about a couple of weeks ago was that you had these young guys get in and get these reps. The problem with that blessing is the guys that you wanted to play were not getting those reps, right? Those guys were not learning from each other. And so how do you go health over guys that have gotten those snaps... I do not know. But, you know, it is just hard when you learn each other."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE