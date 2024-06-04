Rams News: Free Agent Super Bowl Champ Pitched for LA
The Los Angeles Rams will enter a pivotal 2024 season looking to make the ultimate leap to contenders. The previous season came quite as a surprise: following a 5-12 finish in 2022, expectations were low, but L.A. turned things around in a big way, finishing 10-7 and making the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. However, the Rams will look to build off it and show it was no fluke. However, it's easier said than done, and when you add the fact that No. 99 Aaron Donald will no longer be on the gridiron rocking the horns helmet, it gets daunting. Nonetheless, the Rams did their job and added as many Donald-type replacements as possible via the draft.
While the Rams boast a roster of hungry, young players, the addition of a seasoned veteran like Lawrence Guy could bring a new dimension to the team. Guy, a free agent, has yet to find a team this offseason, and the Rams could greatly benefit from his skillset and his seasoned state of mind in a defense filled with young talent. His presence could provide a sense of reassurance and confidence, knowing that the team has a reliable and experienced player to guide them.
The 34-year-old vet has a ton of championship experience. He's played the past seven seasons with the New England Patriots and was part of two Super Bowl wins, one against the Rams in 2019. Although the age is a concern, his availability isn't; in the past nine seasons, he's played 142 games. He's durable, reliable, and can provide some depth to Los Angeles.
Guy could potentially boost their run defense and add a stronger defensive lineman up front to close down opposing run games and occupy blockers. It won't take one man to replace No. 99, but as a collective, the Rams are more than capable of impacting the game similarly. Guy could be an impactful player on defense.