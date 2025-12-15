Rams House Reacts to Another Playoff Bid

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed the Detroit Lions of the NFC North to SoFi Stadium for a massive NFC showdown. These are two teams that have created a little rivalry over the past few seasons. Those battles have been good ones, and they knew this one was going to be the same.

The Rams came into this matchup looking to stay at the top of the NFC West and NFC standings with a win. Well, the Lions were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. Something had to give in this game.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social Media Reacts to Rams Wild NFC Win Over Lions

Almost that time

Almost that time ⏳ pic.twitter.com/hUAbTXeFEA — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2025

Family reunion in LA pic.twitter.com/V3G8NuxrkO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 14, 2025

Matthew Stafford will cement that MVP bid today

Matthew Stafford will cement that MVP bid today https://t.co/M0m3CtE4OM — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 14, 2025

Lions might never attempt another FG. — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) December 14, 2025

First tuddy of the day!

With a rushing TD in today's game, Kyren Williams passed Dick Bass (34) and moved to 6th in franchise history.

With a rushing TD in today's game, Kyren Williams passed Dick Bass (34) and moved to 6th in franchise history. #Rams | #RamsHouse | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/jyXcnNoH0l — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 14, 2025

Nate Landman set a new career-high for single season tackles with 111. His previous career-high (110) was in 2023 with the Falcons. He also reached 300 career tackles in today's game.

Nate Landman set a new career-high for single season tackles with 111. His previous career-high (110) was in 2023 with the Falcons. He also reached 300 career tackles in today's game. #Rams | #RamsHouse | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/5aq7fOio9X — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 14, 2025

The pass rush needs to get home more frequently. They’re incredible at generating pressure and moving QB’s off their spot. But finishing? Feels like opportunities are left on the table in big spots.

another jared goff vs matt stafford classic

another jared goff vs matt stafford classic pic.twitter.com/6fbK9FBtdQ — ⚡️ (@DBillius) December 14, 2025

Dan Campbell deserves a lot of credit for taking over play-calling duties and executing at such a high level. Detroit’s offense finds ways to get explosives at a high rate when he’s in control.



Got to start hittng Goff. McVay knows this better than anyone.

Dan Campbell deserves a lot of credit for taking over play-calling duties and executing at such a high level. Detroit’s offense finds ways to get explosives at a high rate when he’s in control.



Matthew Stafford hits Puka Nacua down field!

Sean McVay stops messing around and just lets Kyren Williams punch it in on first-and-goal after the offsetting penalties.

Sean McVay stops messing around and just lets Kyren Williams punch it in on first-and-goal after the offsetting penalties.



Rams lead for the first time! — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) December 14, 2025

Rams defense gets a stop then Stafford and this offense march down the field on an explosive pass to Puka Nacua and cap it off with a Blake Corum 11-Yard TD run.

The pass rush needs to get home more frequently. They’re incredible at generating pressure and moving QB’s off their spot. But finishing? Feels like opportunities are left on the table in big spots.

It’s a day that ends in Y so former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams is scoring touchdowns. Plural. This is his second of the game

It’s a day that ends in Y so former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams is scoring touchdowns. Plural. This is his second of the game. pic.twitter.com/5Q8peKPhrR — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 14, 2025

Rams Injury Update: WR Puka Nacua (cramps) is questionable to return.

Rams Injury Update: WR Puka Nacua (cramps) is questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 15, 2025

Puka Nacua now has returned to the game.

Puka Nacua now has returned to the game. https://t.co/CWlplc5gsF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2025

Kyren Williams HUGE first down!

Kyren Williams HUGE first down! — Rams Tapes 🇵🇷 (@RamsTapes) December 15, 2025

