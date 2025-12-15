Rams House Reacts to Another Playoff Bid
The Los Angeles Rams welcomed the Detroit Lions of the NFC North to SoFi Stadium for a massive NFC showdown. These are two teams that have created a little rivalry over the past few seasons. Those battles have been good ones, and they knew this one was going to be the same.
The Rams came into this matchup looking to stay at the top of the NFC West and NFC standings with a win. Well, the Lions were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. Something had to give in this game.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Wild NFC Win Over Lions
Almost that time
Matthew Stafford will cement that MVP bid today
First tuddy of the day!
With a rushing TD in today's game, Kyren Williams passed Dick Bass (34) and moved to 6th in franchise history.
Nate Landman set a new career-high for single season tackles with 111. His previous career-high (110) was in 2023 with the Falcons. He also reached 300 career tackles in today's game.
The pass rush needs to get home more frequently. They’re incredible at generating pressure and moving QB’s off their spot. But finishing? Feels like opportunities are left on the table in big spots.
another jared goff vs matt stafford classic
Dan Campbell deserves a lot of credit for taking over play-calling duties and executing at such a high level. Detroit’s offense finds ways to get explosives at a high rate when he’s in control.
Got to start hittng Goff. McVay knows this better than anyone.
Matthew Stafford hits Puka Nacua down field!
Sean McVay stops messing around and just lets Kyren Williams punch it in on first-and-goal after the offsetting penalties.
Rams defense gets a stop then Stafford and this offense march down the field on an explosive pass to Puka Nacua and cap it off with a Blake Corum 11-Yard TD run.
It’s a day that ends in Y so former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams is scoring touchdowns. Plural. This is his second of the game
Rams Injury Update: WR Puka Nacua (cramps) is questionable to return.
Puka Nacua now has returned to the game.
Kyren Williams HUGE first down!
