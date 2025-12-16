Where the Rams' Offseason Focus Must Be

After Week 15 of the NFL Season, the Los Angeles Rams hold their place at the top of the NFC West and the NFC. They are currently the No. 1 seed after Week 15, and they also clinched a playoff spot after their win over the Detroit Lions. The Rams have three games remaining, and they are looking to make a deep playoff push. It is going to be a fun one for this Rams team, and it is going to be interesting to see what they do, but there is still a lot to be determined in the NFC.

The Rams are going to be the team to beat, no matter what, this season. They have proven they have been the top team this season, and they want to bring another Super Bowl to Los Angeles. They are going to have to do things differently this time around because they are a different team, but one that is better because this team is complete. They can make it happen on both sides of the ball. When it comes to defense, they could make a play and step up and give the offense a short field.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams have two good option in the 2026 NFL Draft

Not only are the Rams set up well for a run this season, but they will also set themselves up well for a run in years to come because of how well they draft. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams will have two first-round picks. Knowing what we have seen from the Rams in previous years, when it comes to the draft. They know what players they want and do their best to make it happen. They find these players from all over the place. That is what makes them special. They have been doing great in the draft.

The Rams, after Week 15 currently hold the 10th overall pick from the Atlanta Falcons. And they also hold the 31st pick of the first round.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams will have options on what they do with those picks. At the top of the draft the Rams could make their offensive line better by drafting Francis Mauigoa out of the University of Miami. Mauigoa has had a great career and could come into the NFL ready to be a starter right away. The Rams are getting older on the offensive line, and this young player could make them better.

The Rams could be looking to take a quarterback if Stafford decides to retire after this season. One quarterback they could go after is Ty Simpson out of the University of Alabama.

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

