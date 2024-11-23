Full NFC West Week 12 Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of the tightest division race in the NFL. Three teams tied at 5-5 with one standings alone at in first at 6-4, juse one game ahead. There are several key injuries for each team that may determine the outcome of this week's games.
Here is a breakdown of the entire NFC West division and the latest injuries reports for who is in and who is out for Week 12.
Los Angeles Rams (5-5)
The Rams are gradually getting healthier as the season moves forward, but still be without a few key offensive lineman for another week. Veteran captain offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) will like miss his third-straight game. He has been ruled as doubtful.
Rookie offensive lineman KT Leveston (ankle) has been ruled out and will not participate this week. Rookie cornerback Charles Woods (ankle) had been ruled out as well.
A few players have not been made clear if they will play or not against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) which bodes well for their success.
Cornerback Cobie Durant (thigh), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle), nose tackle Neville Gallimore (neck), and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (illness) were all full participants in practice on Friday. All key players that should be projected to play on Sunday night.
Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
The Cardinals will play a divisional game this week against the Seattle Seahawks (5-5). They are in first place in the NFC West currently. They have ruled out one player while listing another few as questionable.
Safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) is the only player that has definitely been ruled out for Week 12. Defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf), offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee), and linebacker Xavier Thomas (back) have all been listed as questionable and could play against the Seahawks.
There are multiple players that have not been ruled in or out for this week and well all full participants in practice on Friday.
Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (NIR-rest), running back Emari Demercado (shoulder), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back), offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (back), and cornerback Max Melton (illness).
San Francisco 49ers (5-5)
The 49ers will hit the road to face the Green Bay Packers (7-2) this week in a must-win game. They are one of the three teams tied for second place with a .500 record. They have struggled with injuries all year and have a litter of them for their upcoming game.
Six different players have been ruled out for Sunday. Tatum Bethune (knee), defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (concussion), quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) are all out.
The biggest two names being Purdy and Bosa, two of the team's best players. Purdy received an MRI on his right throwing shoulder and the organization will exercise caution with him this week. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen will make the start. He is in his eight year in the NFL.
Seattle Seahawks (5-5)
The Seahawks are searching for back-to-back divisional wins after taking down the 49ers last week. A win would put them tied for first with the Cardinals at 6-5, who they will be playing this weekend. They might be the healthiest team in the division this week with just one player ruled out.
Tight end Brady Russell (foot) is the only player that has been ruled out for this week. They also have just two questionable players. Tight end Noah Fant (groin) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) both have a chance to play this week since they are questionable.
There are also 10 other players that are listed on the injury report, but almost all of them were full participants in practice on Friday. The only one that was limited was star wide receiver Tyler Lockett (rest/foot). It will be smart to monitor his status before kickoff and see if he will play.
