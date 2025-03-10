How McVay and the Rams Plan to Continue Building Roster
The Los Angeles Rams have been had success a variety of ways under head coach Sean McVay. The veteran coach recently noted how the Rams will approach the process of improving their team over the offseason.
“I think you try to refer to the experience with a lot of the good decisions and to some of the things that we would maybe do differently. It is the element of trusting everybody to do their role and responsibility," McVay said.
"I think the one thing that I'm so grateful for and I know I speak for Kevin, Les, and Tony, is having an ownership group in the Kroenke family that supports us, trusts us, builds safety, gives us the freedom to fail, but also acknowledges our mistakes and then ultimately try to be able to do the next right thing for us. It is always a balance, and this league is challenging, but I think you try to put that puzzle together.
The Rams have taken various approaches to building out competitive teams. McVay noted that he and the Rams front office will lean on the results of those previous instances when deciding on how to move forward. The Rams' have found multiple ways to succeed.
"I think you use the previous experiences, and then ultimately it is about building a team and what does that look like to acknowledge what's been going on? What are the things that we need to do to be able to address to be better in certain spots whether that's coaching, whether that's schematic, whether that's personnel-related? And how does that evolve and adapt with the fluidity and flexibility that's necessary on a year-to-year basis," McVay said.
"I would've told you a couple of years ago that we need this, and now that's changed. I think the ever-evolving landscape of the league and the challenges are what makes this fun. That is a fluid situation, but ultimately, it's about the collaboration amongst the group. I think it's been pretty fruitful up to this point, and looking forward to trying to do it better than we've ever done it before in year nine."
