Is Rams' Bitter Rival Head Coach On The Hot Seat?
The Los Angeles Rams' bitter division rival has some questions to answer in the coming future as they continue to underperform this season. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan may be seeing the wheels fall off of was once the NFC's best team for several consecutive seasons.
After reaching the NFC Championship game four out of the past five seasons, with two Super Bowl appearances in that time, the 49ers have struck a low point in their recent history. Currently 5-5 and recently falling to division rival Seattle Seahawks, this is not the same team as years prior.
It begs the question, is Shanahan nearing the end of his run as the head coach in the Bay? The 49ers are notorious for coming up just short in hopes of a Super Bowl under Shanahan. He is the offensive play caller and to this point in the season, it has not been pretty.
Understandably, the 49ers have been poisoned with several big injuries this season as multiple offensive weapons have missed time this year. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has pneumonia earlier this year, star rusher Christian McCaffrey missed the first half of the season, and many more.
They are currently averaging 25 points per game through 10 games, but have only reached out surpassed that total three times this year, all leading to wins. If they do not perform perfectly on offense, they have trouble winning games.
With several years of nearly reaching the top of the mountain, at some point there has to be a decision made regarding the future of the franchise. Shanahan comes from football royalty as his father was legendary head coach Mike Shanahan. It may be in the cards to Kyle to coach elsewhere.
Some might make the argument that due to a similar record, head coach Sean McVay should enter that same conversation with Shanahan. The difference between the two is that one has a Super Bowl ring, and the other doesn't. Championships are the difference and Shanahan is hungry for his first.
The 49ers could easily make the playoffs if they go on a run to end the season, but nothing that they have shown to this point of the season shows that they will be able to reach that goal. They are losing games in uncharacteristic ways and are beating themselves at times. Only time will tell for Shanahan.
