Social Media Reactions to Andrew Whitworth's Retirement is Priceless

Coming off his first Super Bowl win, Andrew Whitworth called it quits after 16 seasons in the NFL.

After 16 seasons in the league, including 11 with Cincinnati and five with the Rams organization, Andrew Whitworth is a Super Bowl champion. Ironically, it was his old team, the Bengals, the Rams narrowly defeated to win the Lombardi Trophy. That's quite possibly the definition of a storybook ending. 

Whitworth was also named the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year winner this season, an honor he was nominated for multiple times before finally winning it this year. 

But on Tuesday, Whitworth officially called it quits.

Whitworth is leaving the NFL after putting together a stellar career at quite possibly one of the most demanding positions, making the Pro Bowl four times, and being voted a first-team All-Pro twice.

Whitworth's retirement will create the need to replace him on the offensive line as it appears the recently re-signed Joe Noteboom will slide into that spot. It opens up $9 million of cap space in the form of Whitworth's 2022 salary. 

Media and fans took advantage of social media to let the 40-year-old Whitworth know how much they appreciated his career and to celebrate his run in the league. Below are some Tweets and reactions from some of Whitworth's fans and those who covered him in the media during his time in Cincinnati and Los Angeles.

