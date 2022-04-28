Skip to main content

Rams Cam Akers Jersey Number Change Official

After putting the change on hold last season, Akers has made the move to No. 3. But what does that mean for the future of Odell Beckham Jr with the Rams?

Beginning last season, the NFL changed its rules regarding jersey numbers for some positions. That led to many incoming rookies keeping their college numbers, and a few current NFLers requesting changes.

Rams running back Cam Akers wore number 3 while at Florida State, but when he was drafted into the NFL in 2020, the new rule did not exist. Therefore, he was issued the number 23. Last season he requested the change to number 3, but due to NFL rules, he would've had to pay $500,000 to buy out inventory of his current number 23 jerseys in team stores.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers

Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) takes down Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during the 1st half of the Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022

Cam Akers

Akers put the change on hold, and when the Rams signed wideout Odell Beckham Jr. in November, he took number 3.

It's a new season now, and Beckham Jr. remains unsigned as a free agent. That has opened the way for Akers to officially make the change, as announced by the team on social media on Wednesday.

Rams fans responded with questions about Beckham Jr. and his future with the club, who has still shown interest in his return to the Rams after he finishes healing his second torn ACL in as many seasons.

The reality is this has nothing to do with Beckham Jr. as this move by Akers was planned last season as noted. Beckham Jr. could still be welcomed back into the Rams family, he just won't be able to wear his previous number.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_6906534
Play

Rams Legend Steven Jackson to Announce Rams First Draft Pick

Jackson will read the name of the Rams first draft selection on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_10359149
Play

Snead: Rams Want To ‘Attack Instead of Retract’ in NFL Draft

Rams general manager Les Snead is open to trading up or down in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Drunk Sports Show Banner
Play

Rams WR Kupp Interrupts Team's Pre-Draft Press Conference

Kupp joked with general manager Les Snead about 40 times at the combine.

By Timm HammApr 27, 2022
Apr 27, 2022
akers 2

Cam Akers

akers 1

Cam Akers

akers

Cam Akers

After signing a four-year, $6.17M contract in July of 2020, Akers tore an Achilles the following July while training for the upcoming season, causing him to miss almost all of 2021. He returned for the playoffs to carry the ball 113 times for 393 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the Rams' Super Bowl championship.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_6906534
News

Rams Legend Steven Jackson to Announce Rams First Draft Pick

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
USATSI_10359149
News

Snead: Rams Want To ‘Attack Instead of Retract’ in NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Drunk Sports Show Banner
News

Rams WR Kupp Interrupts Team's Pre-Draft Press Conference

By Timm HammApr 27, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Real Estate: Cooper Kupp Sells California Home

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17699359
News

McVay: Rams Scouring NFL Draft For Players That ‘Fit Within Our Culture’

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022
NFL
News

Rams Big Board: Who Could Los Angeles Target On Day 2?

By Cole ThompsonApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17540108
News

Passing on Ray Lewis: Rams Biggest Draft Regret?

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 27, 2022
e2070f745f2249e69134936e7a79d740
News

Rams Reunion? Stafford and Beckham Jr. Remain in Contact

By Timm HammApr 26, 2022