Rams Cam Akers Jersey Number Change Official

After putting the change on hold last season, Akers has made the move to No. 3. But what does that mean for the future of Odell Beckham Jr with the Rams?

Beginning last season, the NFL changed its rules regarding jersey numbers for some positions. That led to many incoming rookies keeping their college numbers, and a few current NFLers requesting changes.

Rams running back Cam Akers wore number 3 while at Florida State, but when he was drafted into the NFL in 2020, the new rule did not exist. Therefore, he was issued the number 23. Last season he requested the change to number 3, but due to NFL rules, he would've had to pay $500,000 to buy out inventory of his current number 23 jerseys in team stores.

Akers put the change on hold, and when the Rams signed wideout Odell Beckham Jr. in November, he took number 3.

It's a new season now, and Beckham Jr. remains unsigned as a free agent. That has opened the way for Akers to officially make the change, as announced by the team on social media on Wednesday.

Rams fans responded with questions about Beckham Jr. and his future with the club, who has still shown interest in his return to the Rams after he finishes healing his second torn ACL in as many seasons.

The reality is this has nothing to do with Beckham Jr. as this move by Akers was planned last season as noted. Beckham Jr. could still be welcomed back into the Rams family, he just won't be able to wear his previous number.

After signing a four-year, $6.17M contract in July of 2020, Akers tore an Achilles the following July while training for the upcoming season, causing him to miss almost all of 2021. He returned for the playoffs to carry the ball 113 times for 393 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the Rams' Super Bowl championship.

