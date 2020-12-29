Rams place Cooper Kupp on reserve/COVID-19 list, sign Blake Bortles

Expect L.A. to use more 2-TE sets if Eastern Washington product is out

The Los Angeles Rams made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday in preparation for the team’s final regular-season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The most significant is the team placed receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting the Eastern Washington product’s availability for Sunday in question.

Per league rules, teams are not allowed to disclose whether a player tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive.

If Kupp tested positive for COVID, he has to remain on the list for 10 days days and has to be asymptomatic for 24 hours. If Kupp is deemed a high-risk close contact, he must remain on the list for five days.

And if he’s a medium-risk close contact, Kupp will be monitored with no date assigned to his potential return.

As it stands now, the Rams have to move forward with a contingency plan in place should Kupp not be available on Sunday. That means rookie Van Jefferson likely will get more reps on offense and the Rams could lean on more two-tight-end sets against the Cardinals. The Rams used two-tight-end sets on 40 offensive snaps in an earlier matchup this year at Arizona.

Kupp leads the Rams in receptions (92) receptions and receiving yards (974). He also has three touchdowns in 15 games played.

The Rams also officially signed Blake Bortles from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad to their active roster. Bortles will likely serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter John Wolford. Rookie Bryce Perkins is expected to be the No. 3 quarterback.

Normal starter Jared Goff will not play due to a broken thump on his throwing hand that required surgery.

The Rams also officially activated offensive lineman Bobby Evans from the reserve/COVID-list to the active roster, placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the injured reserve and released defensive back Dee Virgin from the practice squad.