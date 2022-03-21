Urban Meyer Reportedly Didn't Know Who Rams' Aaron Donald was

Meyer was reportedly unaware of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year when he coached against him on Dec. 5 this past season

Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald is a household name for NFL fans at this point in his eight-year playing career.

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is first in Rams' history in sacks (98), and just secured his first Super Bowl ring a month ago against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he could be heading toward retirement and a future induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But apparently former college and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer wasn't familiar with Donald when the Jags visited the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 5 this past season.

According to a report from the Athletic on Monday, Meyer was "unfamiliar" with a handful of NFL stars that the Jaguars faced during his first and only year at the helm.

"But multiple sources said Meyer was unfamiliar with star players around the league, including 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"'Who's this 99 guy on the Rams?' Meyer asked one staffer during the season, according to a source. 'I'm hearing he might be a problem for us.'"

Los Angeles would go on to throttle the Jags, 37-7. Donald had five total tackles and one sack.

Having some basic knowledge of the opposing teams' personnel might have helped Meyer avoid being fired before even finishing out his first season as head coach. The Jags let the former Florida and Ohio State coach go on Dec. 16, four games before the end of the regular season.

The Jags had a 2-11 record before Meyer was fired. Reports of inappropriate behavior during and away from team activities was just one of many reasons why he was relieved of his duties.

Throw being unaware of Donald right into the mix of why Meyer wasn't suited to be a head coach in the NFL.

