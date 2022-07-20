Signing With Rams Was A 'No-Brainer' For WR Allen Robinson

When Allen Robinson was going through the free agency period, the Los Angeles Rams were the only logical choice to continue his career.

Robinson would eventually sign a three-year, $46.5 million deal, joining an already stacked group of receivers catching passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

And on the latest episode of Behind the Grind, Robinson explained exactly why he made that decision.

“As a guy who’s been in this league for nine years, there’s nothing you can take for granted,” Robinson said. “For me to be able to get an opportunity to join this culture, this offense and play with the guys that we have on this team – being able to come out here to L.A., joining the Los Angeles Rams, a Super Bowl champion team – it was a no-brainer.”

So, alongside other pass catchers such as Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell and others, what kind of impact can Robinson have on the offense?

If you ask Robinson, who has 495 catches for 6,409 yards and 40 touchdowns in eight seasons, he will be able to help across the board.

And that is exactly what the Rams need.

“I think I truly have the ability to occupy all three levels of the field, moving the chains forward,” said Robinson. “That’s turning an 8-yard catch into 12 yards, turning 7 yards into 10 yards. It’s just small things to improve to make each and every catch a little bit better.”

So far through training camp, Robinson has filled that role, developing an excellent rapport with Stafford, and the other skill players on the offense.

Now, the only thing left for Robinson and the Rams to do, is show that impact on the field during the regular season.

The Rams begin training camp in Irvine, CA this weekend.

