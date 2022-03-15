Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft: Mid-Round Picks To Reload O-Line
The Los Angeles Rams are known as Super Bowl champions in part because of adding big-name vets to the roster. But that doesn't mean they will completely ignore the 2022 NFL Draft picks.
The Rams don't have high picks. But they have selections ... and SI's NFL Draft Bible has a recent mock draft to suggest how they should be used ...
Los Angeles Rams Pick 1 (103): OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga
A clear NFL talent at the FCS level, Cole Strange is a smooth and quick-mover who can be used creatively in the run game and pass protection. He gets to space on screens and outside run concepts; he also mirrors well both before and after engaging. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga
Los Angeles Rams Pick 2 (141): 3-4 OLB Christopher Allen, Alabama
Able to flatten back to the quarterback with ankle flexion, bending the corner. Does some of his best work in space where he is capable of dropping to the flat or gaining depth backpedaling. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Christopher Allen, Alabama
- Los Angeles Rams Pick 3 (174): LT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
Waletzko has your prototypical tall and long build for an offensive tackle. Pre-snap, he shows good flexibility in his knee bend. As a run blocker, he shows extremely good power and leg drive to make good contact at the point of attack and continue his blocking path upfield or seal the gap. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
Los Angeles Rams Pick 4 (209): CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
Outside cornerback who frequently plays bail technique and press coverage in a cover four heavy secondary. Mathis is technically sound in man coverage, taking few false steps. - Scouting Report Blurb on CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
Los Angeles Rams Pick 5 (210): DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Long and violent strong side defensive end who lines up all over the line for Alabama. From shaded nose in pass rush packages to over tight ends in base, displaying his good athleticism. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Los Angeles Rams Pick 6 (212): RB Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers
Pacheco will check boxes teams look for in an NFL back. He moves well for 215 pounds. As a pass-catcher, Pacheco displays very solid hands, making him a threat out of the backfield. His vision as a ball carrier is pretty good, and Pacheco stays patient behind his blockers, waiting for a hole to open up. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers
Los Angeles Rams Pick 7 (235): DB Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH)
Weatherford provides positional versatility between safety and linebacker roles and is an immense competitor. He often plays the slot/overhang/star position and can defend the pass and run. Versus the run, Weatherford is great at taking on blocks versus tight ends, engaging with physicality and displaying strong grip strength to pull cloth and disengage. - Scouting Report Blurb on DB Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH)
Los Angeles Rams Pick 8 (250): DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Rutgers
Traits are valued very highly by NFL teams. Ifeanyi Maijeh is an excellent athlete who maximizes his tools with an advanced understanding of leverage. The former Temple standout consistently wins in pad level at the point of engagement. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Rutgers
